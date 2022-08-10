UrduPoint.com

OIC Condemns Terrorist Attack In Mali

Umer Jamshaid Published August 10, 2022 | 06:06 PM

The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) strongly condemned the terrorist attack launched by armed men, on Sunday, 07 August 2022, in the town of "Tessit" in the Republic of Mali, which resulted in a number of deaths and injuries, both civilians and soldiers.

H.E.

the OIC Secretary-General, Mr. Hissein Brahim Taha, expressed his sincere condolences to the families of the victims and to the government and people of Mali, wishing a speedy recovery to the wounded.
The General Secretariat renews the full support and solidarity of the OIC with the government and people of the Republic of Mali in confronting terrorism in all its forms.

