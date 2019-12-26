UrduPoint.com
OIC Condemns Terrorist Attack In Soum Province, North Of Burkina Faso

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 26th December 2019 | 05:40 PM

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2019) The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) issued a strong condemnation of the terrorist attack, which targeted a military post in Soum province, north of Burkina Faso and resulted in dozens of fatalities and injuries among citizens and security servicemen.

The OIC Secretary General, Dr. Yousef A. Al-Othaimeen, offered his deep condolences to the families of the victims and to the Government and people of the Republic of Burkina Faso and wished prompt recovery to the injured.

The Secretary General reiterated, on the occasion, the OIC’s steadfast position against all forms of violence, extremism and terrorism.

