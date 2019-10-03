OIC condemns terrorist attack on Malian Army Camp

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) condemned roundly the terrorist attack that targeted, overnight Sunday 29 to Monday 30 September, a Malian battalion of the regional G5 Sahel Force in the communities of Boulkessi and Mondoro

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 03rd October, 2019) The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) condemned roundly the terrorist attack that targeted, overnight Sunday 29 to Monday 30 September, a Malian battalion of the regional G5 Sahel Force in the communities of Boulkessi and Mondoro.

The clash left 25 Malian soldiers dead and several others injured. On this painful occasion, OIC Secretary General Dr. Yousef Al-Othaimeenextended his condolences and sympathy to the bereaved families of the victims and to the government of Mali, offering his wishesfor speedy recovery to the wounded.

Expressing strong and clear rejection of all forms of violence, the OIC Secretary General launched an urgent appeal for mutual dialogue and two-way understanding between all parties to the conflict in Mali.

He added, “The OIC stands in solidarity with Mali’s government, inviting it to pursue all necessary measures and efforts to operationalize the Agreement for Peace and Reconciliation in Mali.”