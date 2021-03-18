UrduPoint.com
OIC Condemns Terrorist Attack On Market Sellers In Niger

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 18th March 2021 | 11:34 AM

The Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Dr. Yousef Al-Othaimeen, condemned vehemently the terrorist attack on innocent market sellers in Tillaberi region in Western Niger, which left at least 58 people dead and granaries burned to the ground. He described the attack as an appalling massacre

The Secretary General expressed condolences to the bereaved families and victims, and to the government and people of Niger, wishing the wounded a speedy recovery.

The OIC condemns terrorism in all forms and manifestations and continues to stand in support of African Sahel countries fighting terrorism.

