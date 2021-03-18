OIC Condemns Terrorist Attack on Market Sellers in Niger

The Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Dr. Yousef Al-Othaimeen, condemned vehemently the terrorist attack on innocent market sellers in Tillaberi region in Western Niger, which left at least 58 people dead and granaries burned to the ground. He described the attack as an appalling massacre

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th March, 2021) The Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Dr. Yousef Al-Othaimeen, condemned vehemently the terrorist attack on innocent market sellers in Tillaberi region in Western Niger, which left at least 58 people dead and granaries burned to the ground.

He described the attack as an appalling massacre.

The Secretary General expressed condolences to the bereaved families and victims, and to the government and people of Niger, wishing the wounded a speedy recovery.

The OIC condemns terrorism in all forms and manifestations and continues to stand in support of African Sahel countries fighting terrorism.