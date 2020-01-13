OIC condemns terrorist attack on military base in northwest Niger

The Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Dr. Yousef A. Al-Othaimeen strongly condemned the terrorist attack perpetrated on 09 January 2020 against the military base of Sinegodrar in northwest Niger, killing eighty-nine soldiers and injuring several more

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th January, 2020) The Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Dr. Yousef A. Al-Othaimeen strongly condemned the terrorist attack perpetrated on 09 January 2020 against the military base of Sinegodrar in northwest Niger, killing eighty-nine soldiers and injuring several more.



The Secretary General expresses his deep condolences to the families of the victims and the government of Niger, and wishes a speedy recovery to those injured.

Al-Othaimeen underlines that this attack is the latest illustration of the seriousness of the terrorist threat in the Sahel, as well as the urgency for more sustained international action in support of the efforts of the countries in the region.

The OIC reiterates its support for the countries in the region and their efforts to confront this growing global terror threat.