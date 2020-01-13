UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

OIC Condemns Terrorist Attack On Military Base In Northwest Niger

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 13th January 2020 | 06:26 PM

OIC condemns terrorist attack on military base in northwest Niger

The Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Dr. Yousef A. Al-Othaimeen strongly condemned the terrorist attack perpetrated on 09 January 2020 against the military base of Sinegodrar in northwest Niger, killing eighty-nine soldiers and injuring several more

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th January, 2020) The Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Dr. Yousef A. Al-Othaimeen strongly condemned the terrorist attack perpetrated on 09 January 2020 against the military base of Sinegodrar in northwest Niger, killing eighty-nine soldiers and injuring several more.


The Secretary General expresses his deep condolences to the families of the victims and the government of Niger, and wishes a speedy recovery to those injured.
Al-Othaimeen underlines that this attack is the latest illustration of the seriousness of the terrorist threat in the Sahel, as well as the urgency for more sustained international action in support of the efforts of the countries in the region.
The OIC reiterates its support for the countries in the region and their efforts to confront this growing global terror threat.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Terrorist Niger January 2020 Government

Recent Stories

Masood condoles with affected families

2 minutes ago

Al-Othaimeen Reviews the OIC Efforts in Combating ..

3 minutes ago

Women’s Development Organization (WDO) Finalizes ..

3 minutes ago

Nawaz Sharif’s picture in a London café goes vi ..

11 minutes ago

Unemployed Graduates Earned 230 Million Repees Thr ..

26 minutes ago

Chairman Joint Chiefs Of Staff Committee Visits Na ..

34 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.