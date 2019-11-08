UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

OIC Condemns Terrorist Attack On Mining Company Convoy In Burkina Faso

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 08th November 2019 | 05:55 PM

OIC Condemns Terrorist Attack on Mining Company Convoy in Burkina Faso

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) condemns in the strongest terms the terrorist attack that took place on Wednesday 06 November 2019 against a civilian convoy of a mining company in Burkina Faso's eastern region, killing 37 people and wounding scores of others

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2019) The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) condemns in the strongest terms the terrorist attack that took place on Wednesday 06 November 2019 against a civilian convoy of a mining company in Burkina Faso's eastern region, killing 37 people and wounding scores of others.
The Secretary General of the OIC, Dr.

Yousef Al Othaimeen, conveyed his heartfelt condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, to the Government and people of Burkina Faso and wished the wounded speedy recovery.
He expressed the OIC’s support for the efforts of the Government of Burkina Faso in fighting terrorism.
Al-Othaimeen renewed the OIC’s principled and steadfast stand against violence, extremism and terrorism in all their forms and manifestations.

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist Company Burkina Faso November 2019 All Government

Recent Stories

PM to inaugurate Kartarpur corridor tomorrow

16 seconds ago

UVAS holds joint session reference in honor of Pro ..

6 minutes ago

One-month training on ‘Dairy and Farm Management ..

6 minutes ago

Masood Khan urges reaching out to legal experts fo ..

13 minutes ago

Govt asked to shield vulnerable from austerity dec ..

19 minutes ago

Infinix S5,A hole lot better!

23 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.