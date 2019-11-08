OIC Condemns Terrorist Attack on Mining Company Convoy in Burkina Faso

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) condemns in the strongest terms the terrorist attack that took place on Wednesday 06 November 2019 against a civilian convoy of a mining company in Burkina Faso's eastern region, killing 37 people and wounding scores of others

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2019) The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) condemns in the strongest terms the terrorist attack that took place on Wednesday 06 November 2019 against a civilian convoy of a mining company in Burkina Faso's eastern region, killing 37 people and wounding scores of others.

The Secretary General of the OIC, Dr.

Yousef Al Othaimeen, conveyed his heartfelt condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, to the Government and people of Burkina Faso and wished the wounded speedy recovery.

He expressed the OIC’s support for the efforts of the Government of Burkina Faso in fighting terrorism.

Al-Othaimeen renewed the OIC’s principled and steadfast stand against violence, extremism and terrorism in all their forms and manifestations.