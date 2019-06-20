UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

OIC Condemns Terrorist Attacks In Nigeria, Mali And Burkina Faso

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 20th June 2019 | 06:18 PM

OIC condemns terrorist attacks in Nigeria, Mali and Burkina Faso

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) condemned vehemently the suicide bombings that hit, on 16 June 2019, the town of Konduga in northeastern Nigeria, which killed over 30 persons and left 40 others wounded

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2019) The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) condemned vehemently the suicide bombings that hit, on 16 June 2019, the town of Konduga in northeastern Nigeria, which killed over 30 persons and left 40 others wounded.

It also denounced both the deadly attacks that took place on 18 June 2019 in the villages of Yoro and Gangafani in the central Mopti region of Mali, where some 30 people lost their lives and many others were injured, and the attack of 19 June 2019 which targeted Burkina Faso’s village of Belehede, killing 17 persons.

On this painful occasion, the OIC Secretary General, Dr Yousef Al-Othaimeen, extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families of the victims and to the governmentsof Nigeria, Mali and Burkina Faso, offering his wishesfor speedy recovery to the wounded.

He explained that counterterrorism will continue and peoples’ security will remain a priority objective. Further, he expressed full solidarity with the terror-stricken countries, inviting them to coordinate efforts to arrest and bring to justice the plotters and perpetrators of these terrorist acts.

The OIC is firm in its rejection of terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, Dr Al Othaimeen concluded, reaffirming the Organization’s readiness to support the region’s countries in their efforts to advance security, peace and stability.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Terrorist Suicide Mali Yoro Mopti Burkina Faso Nigeria June 2019 All

Recent Stories

Pakistan Navy Conducts Annual Safety Review

1 minute ago

Realme announced new variant of entry level king s ..

14 minutes ago

Court extends physical remand of accused

41 seconds ago

National Assembly Speaker witnesses Senate proceed ..

43 seconds ago

Tusk Expects EU Summit to Respond Properly to Turk ..

45 seconds ago

Four medical stores sealed

47 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.