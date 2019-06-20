OIC condemns terrorist attacks in Nigeria, Mali and Burkina Faso

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) condemned vehemently the suicide bombings that hit, on 16 June 2019, the town of Konduga in northeastern Nigeria, which killed over 30 persons and left 40 others wounded

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2019) The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) condemned vehemently the suicide bombings that hit, on 16 June 2019, the town of Konduga in northeastern Nigeria, which killed over 30 persons and left 40 others wounded.

It also denounced both the deadly attacks that took place on 18 June 2019 in the villages of Yoro and Gangafani in the central Mopti region of Mali, where some 30 people lost their lives and many others were injured, and the attack of 19 June 2019 which targeted Burkina Faso’s village of Belehede, killing 17 persons.

On this painful occasion, the OIC Secretary General, Dr Yousef Al-Othaimeen, extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families of the victims and to the governmentsof Nigeria, Mali and Burkina Faso, offering his wishesfor speedy recovery to the wounded.

He explained that counterterrorism will continue and peoples’ security will remain a priority objective. Further, he expressed full solidarity with the terror-stricken countries, inviting them to coordinate efforts to arrest and bring to justice the plotters and perpetrators of these terrorist acts.

The OIC is firm in its rejection of terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, Dr Al Othaimeen concluded, reaffirming the Organization’s readiness to support the region’s countries in their efforts to advance security, peace and stability.