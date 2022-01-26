OIC Condemns Terrorist Attacks on Civilian Areas in Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates

The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) expressed strong condemnation and outrage over the ballistic missiles attacks launched by the Houthi militia at civilian areas in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th January, 2022) The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) expressed strong condemnation and outrage over the ballistic missiles attacks launched by the Houthi militia at civilian areas in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates, which were intercepted and foiled by the coalition forces supporting legitimacy in Yemen and the armed forces of the United Arab Emirates.

The OIC Secretary General, Hissein Brahim Taha, denounced the militia’s persistence in targeting civilians and civilians’ districts with ballistic missiles and drones, describing those practices as criminal and a violation of international laws and norms.

The Secretary General asserted that the OIC stand with and support the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates in the steps they take to protect their territories, security and stability.