UrduPoint.com

OIC Condemns Terrorist Attacks On Civilian Areas In Saudi Arabia And United Arab Emirates

Umer Jamshaid Published January 26, 2022 | 11:28 AM

OIC Condemns Terrorist Attacks on Civilian Areas in Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates

The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) expressed strong condemnation and outrage over the ballistic missiles attacks launched by the Houthi militia at civilian areas in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th January, 2022) The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) expressed strong condemnation and outrage over the ballistic missiles attacks launched by the Houthi militia at civilian areas in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates, which were intercepted and foiled by the coalition forces supporting legitimacy in Yemen and the armed forces of the United Arab Emirates.

The OIC Secretary General, Hissein Brahim Taha, denounced the militia’s persistence in targeting civilians and civilians’ districts with ballistic missiles and drones, describing those practices as criminal and a violation of international laws and norms.

The Secretary General asserted that the OIC stand with and support the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates in the steps they take to protect their territories, security and stability.

Related Topics

Condemnation Yemen Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Criminals OIC

Recent Stories

OIC Expresses Concern over Recent Developments in ..

OIC Expresses Concern over Recent Developments in Burkina Faso

31 seconds ago
 PSL 7: fans react to newly released anthem

PSL 7: fans react to newly released anthem

23 minutes ago
 Met Office forecasts mainly very cold, dry weather ..

Met Office forecasts mainly very cold, dry weather across the country

49 minutes ago
 Pakistan reports 15 deaths due  to COVID-19 in la ..

Pakistan reports 15 deaths due  to COVID-19 in last 24 hours

58 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 January 2022

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 26th Ja ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 26th January 2022

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.