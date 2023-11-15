Open Menu

OIC Condemns The Bombing Of The Headquarters Of The Qatari Committee For The Reconstruction Of The Gaza Strip By The Israeli Defense Forces

Umer Jamshaid Published November 15, 2023 | 04:52 PM

OIC Condemns the Bombing of the Headquarters of the Qatari Committee for the Reconstruction of the Gaza Strip by the Israeli Defense Forces

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2023) The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) strongly condemns the bombing of the Qatari Committee for the Reconstruction of the Gaza Strip’s headquarters by the Israeli Defense Forces, describing it as part of ongoing military aggression targeting Palestinian civilians and civilian properties in the Strip, including hospitals, schools, universities, houses of worship, residential homes, in flagrant violation of international humanitarian law.

The OIC renews its call to the international community to step in and compel Israel, the occupying power, to abide by international humanitarian law and relevant resolutions of the United Nations, the most recent of which was adopted by the United Nations General Assembly on 26 October 2023 demanding protection for civilians, civilian properties, those delivering humanitarian assistance as well as assets and facilities.

It also called for the immediate, safe, sustainable, and unimpeded delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza.

