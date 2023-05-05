OIC Condemns the Continuing Crimes of the Israeli Occupation in the City of Nablus

The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) condemned the horrific crime committed by the Israeli occupation forces in the city of Nablus, which resulted in the death of three martyrs and wounding of dozens of Palestinian citizens, and the recent Israeli military aggression on the Gaza Strip

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 05 May, 2023) The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) condemned the horrific crime committed by the Israeli occupation forces in the city of Nablus, which resulted in the death of three martyrs and wounding of dozens of Palestinian citizens, and the recent Israeli military aggression on the Gaza Strip.

The OIC considers these attacks an extension of the open Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people in flagrant violation of international humanitarian law.



The OIC held Israel, the occupying power, fully responsible for the consequences of the continuation of its crimes that would increase tension and instability in the region.

The OIC called upon the international actors to intervene to stop the continuous Israeli crimes throughout the occupied Palestinian territory and to hold Israel, the occupying power, accountable for its crimes and continuous violations, and to provide international protection for the Palestinian people.