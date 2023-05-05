UrduPoint.com

OIC Condemns The Continuing Crimes Of The Israeli Occupation In The City Of Nablus

Umer Jamshaid Published May 05, 2023 | 02:26 PM

OIC Condemns the Continuing Crimes of the Israeli Occupation in the City of Nablus

The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) condemned the horrific crime committed by the Israeli occupation forces in the city of Nablus, which resulted in the death of three martyrs and wounding of dozens of Palestinian citizens, and the recent Israeli military aggression on the Gaza Strip

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 05 May, 2023) The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) condemned the horrific crime committed by the Israeli occupation forces in the city of Nablus, which resulted in the death of three martyrs and wounding of dozens of Palestinian citizens, and the recent Israeli military aggression on the Gaza Strip.

The OIC considers these attacks an extension of the open Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people in flagrant violation of international humanitarian law.


The OIC held Israel, the occupying power, fully responsible for the consequences of the continuation of its crimes that would increase tension and instability in the region.

The OIC called upon the international actors to intervene to stop the continuous Israeli crimes throughout the occupied Palestinian territory and to hold Israel, the occupying power, accountable for its crimes and continuous violations, and to provide international protection for the Palestinian people.

Related Topics

Martyrs Shaheed Israel Gaza Nablus OIC

Recent Stories

Govt asks SC for more time for dialogue with PTI o ..

Govt asks SC for more time for dialogue with PTI on elections

1 hour ago
 Senate passes Supreme Court Review of Judgments, O ..

Senate passes Supreme Court Review of Judgments, Orders Bill 2023

2 hours ago
 Unification of Armed Forces a turning point in UAE ..

Unification of Armed Forces a turning point in UAE&#039;s journey: UAQ Ruler

2 hours ago
 UAE Armed Forces Unification Day instills values o ..

UAE Armed Forces Unification Day instills values of belonging among Emiratis: RA ..

2 hours ago
 DEWA completes all strategic indicators for includ ..

DEWA completes all strategic indicators for including People of Determination in ..

2 hours ago
 Indian External Affairs welcome Bilawal at SCO sum ..

Indian External Affairs welcome Bilawal at SCO summit in Goa today

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.