OIC Condemns The Crime Of Israeli Occupation Killing Three Palestinians In Nablus

Umer Jamshaid Published February 09, 2022 | 06:10 PM

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 09th February, 2022) The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) condemned the heinous crime of the Israeli occupation forces that killed three Palestinian youths in the city of Nablus.

The OIC considers that this comes within the context of the policy of field execution and premeditated killings perpetrated against the Palestinian people, in flagrant violation of international law and the Fourth Geneva Convention.

