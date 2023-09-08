OIC Condemns the Crime of the Israeli Attack on Palestinian Women in the City of Hebron

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) strongly condemned the reported abuse of five Palestinian women in the city of Hebron by female soldiers from the Israeli occupation forces, who physically assaulted them and forced them to take off their clothes

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 08th Sep , 2023) The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) strongly condemned the reported abuse of five Palestinian women in the city of Hebron by female soldiers from the Israeli occupation forces, who physically assaulted them and forced them to take off their clothes.



The OIC also renewed its call on relevant international organizations to assume their responsibility by pressuring Israel, the occupying power, to stop its daily violations of human rights in the Palestinian Territory.

The OIC also called for Israel to be prosecuted legally and criminally before the competent international bodies.