OIC Condemns The Heinous Suicide Attack At Mosque In Kandahar, Afghanistan

Umer Jamshaid 38 seconds ago Mon 18th October 2021 | 11:32 AM

OIC Condemns the Heinous Suicide Attack at Mosque in Kandahar, Afghanistan

The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has condemned in the strongest terms the terrorist suicide bombing that targeted a mosque in Kandahar City, southern Afghanistan, during Friday prayers, which killed and wounded dozens of innocent worshippers

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2021) The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has condemned in the strongest terms the terrorist suicide bombing that targeted a mosque in Kandahar City, southern Afghanistan, during Friday prayers, which killed and wounded dozens of innocent worshippers.

The General Secretariat has also strongly condemned the heinous bombings that preceded that incident.

The General Secretariat expressed its profound condolences to the victims' families and wished a speedy recovery to the injured. It also reiterated the OIC's firm position that any acts of terrorism are criminal and unjustifiable, regardless of their motivation.

