OIC Condemns The Israeli Occupation’s Decision To "Legitimize" Colonial Settlement Outposts And Calls On The UN Security Council To Assume Its Responsibilities

Umer Jamshaid Published February 14, 2023 | 03:21 PM

The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) strongly condemned the Israeli occupation government’s approval of a bill aimed at legalizing nine settlement outposts and plans to build thousands of new settlement units in the occupied Palestinian territory, including the city of Al-Quds

It stressed that "these illegal measures aimed at perpetuating its colonial regime, are null and void under international law and relevant UN Security Council resolutions, especially Resolution No.

2334 of December 23, 2016".
The General Secretariat also affirmed that “the Israeli settlement policy is illegitimate and reflects Israel's persistence in undermining the two-state solution, in addition to being a flagrant aggression against the rights of the Palestinian people.

” It also called on the international community, especially the UN Security Council, to implement its resolutions and exercise its role in the face of the successive Israeli violations, and to compel Israel, the occupying power, to respect its international obligations and put an end to its settlement policy on all the land of the State of Palestine occupied since 1967, including the city of Al-Quds.

