OIC Condemns The Israeli Occupation’s Decision To Build A New Settlement In The Heart Of Hebron

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 04th December 2019 | 06:13 PM

OIC Condemns the Israeli Occupation’s Decision to build a new Settlement in the Heart of Hebron

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) condemned strongly the decision of the Israeli occupation authorities to build a new colonial settlement in the heart of the city of Hebron in the south of the West Bank

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2019) The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) condemned strongly the decision of the Israeli occupation authorities to build a new colonial settlement in the heart of the city of Hebron in the south of the West Bank.

The Secretary General of the OIC, Dr.

Yousef Al-Othaimeen said that, this escalatory act is a blatant violation of international law, Geneva Convention and relevant UN resolutions.

The Secretary General called on the international community, particularly the UN Security Council, to take decisive measures to stop Israeli occupation policies, which would undermine the two-state solution.

