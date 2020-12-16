OIC Condemns the Mass Kidnapping of Schoolchildren in Northwest Nigeria

Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation(OIC), Dr. Yousef bin Ahmed Al-Othaimeen, condemned in the strongest terms, the recent mass kidnapping committed by criminal gangs, against hundreds of schoolchildren in northwest Nigeria

The General Secretariat called for the unconditional release of those students and for their safe return to their families.

Al-Othaimeen reiterated the OIC’s principled position against extremism and terrorism, expressing the solidarity with the authorities in Nigeria in their efforts to combat this phenomenon.