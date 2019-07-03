UrduPoint.com
OIC Condemns The Opening Of A New Tunnel Beneath The Holy Al-Aqsa Mosque

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 03rd July 2019 | 02:12 PM

OIC Condemns the Opening of a New Tunnel beneath the Holy Al-Aqsa Mosque

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) issued a strong condemnation of the Israeli occupation’s bold and irresponsible move in opening a tunnel, labelled “the pilgrimage road” beneath Silwan village, south of Al-Aqsa holy mosque

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 03rd July, 2019) The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) issued a strong condemnation of the Israeli occupation’s bold and irresponsible move in opening a tunnel, labelled “the pilgrimage road” beneath Silwan village, south of Al-Aqsa holy mosque.

The OIC considerssuchpractices, which seek to alter the historic and legal status of Al-Quds/ Jerusalem as a blatant violation of international law and of the relevant resolutions of international legitimacy.

The OIC reiterates that occupied East Jerusalem, as the capital of Palestine, forms anintegral part of the Palestinianterritoriesoccupied since 1967, and must have its Arab and Islamo-Christian identity and cultural heritage duly safeguarded and its sacred sites kept intact and inviolable.

