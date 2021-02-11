UrduPoint.com
OIC Condemns The Recent Blasts And Killings In Afghanistan, Urges To Pursue Peace Efforts

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 11th February 2021 | 05:26 PM

OIC Condemns the Recent Blasts and Killings in Afghanistan, Urges to Pursue Peace Efforts

The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) condemns the series of bomb blasts, targeted killings and a surge of violence in Afghanistan in the past few days causing a number of casualties, including civilians and law enforcement personnel

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2021) The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) condemns the series of bomb blasts, targeted killings and a surge of violence in Afghanistan in the past few days causing a number of casualties, including civilians and law enforcement personnel.

The OIC Secretary General, Dr. Yousef A. Al-Othaimeen, expressed his sincere condolences to the families of the victims and the government and people of Afghanistan, wishing the wounded speedy recovery.

The Secretary General called for an urgent cessation of violence, urged all parties to concentrate on peace efforts and to contribute towards achieving success at the inter-Afghan peace talks.

“Dialogue, rather than resorting to violence, is the only way forward towards reaching comprehensive reconciliation and lasting peace in Afghanistan within the framework of an Afghan-led and owned peace process”, stressed Dr. Othaimeen.

The Secretary General further reiterated OIC’s support for Afghanistan in its efforts for peace, security and development, underscoring the expression of solidarity to Afghanistan by the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers at their recent session held in Niamey, Republic of Niger in November 2020.

