OIC condemns the terrorist suicide attack in Inates, Niger

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2019) The Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Dr. Yousef A. Al-Othaimeen, condemned in the strongest terms the heinous terrorist suicide bomb attack, which took place inside a military camp in Inates, Niger, on 1st July 2019, resulting in the death of 18 soldiers and several others wounded.

Dr. Yousef A.

Al-Othaimeen described this suicide attack as criminal and repulsive act, and reaffirmed the OIC’s support for and solidarity with the Government and people of Niger in their determination to annihilate terrorist groups in the Sahel region.

The Secretary General conveyed his sincere condolences to the families of victims as well as to the government and people of Niger and wished for a speedy recovery of the wounded. The Secretary General reaffirmed the OIC’s principled position that vigorously denounces all acts of terrorism and violent extremism.