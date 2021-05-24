UrduPoint.com
OIC Condemns Two Deadly Attacks In Northeastern Burkina Faso

Mon 24th May 2021

The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) condemned vehemently the two separate attacks by unidentified gunmen in northeastern Burkina Faso between Tuesday and Wednesday, 18 and 19 May 2021, which claimed the lives of dozens of civilians and a soldier and wounded several others

The OIC General Secretariat offered condolences to the bereaved families of the victims, and to the government and people of Burkina Faso, wishing the wounded speedy recovery.

As well as reiterating its full rejection of terrorism, the General Secretariat reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to stand in support of Burkina Faso in every effort to ward off and fight against terrorism.

