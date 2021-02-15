UrduPoint.com
OIC Condemns Vehemently Yet Another Terrorist Explosive Drone Attack By Houthi Militias On Saudi Arabia’s Abha Airport

Umer Jamshaid 47 minutes ago Mon 15th February 2021 | 11:46 AM

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2021) Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Dr Yousef Al-Othaimeen, in a statement condemned in the strongest terms the launch of yet another explosive drone strike by Houthi militias on Saudi Arabia’s Abha International Airport. The drone bomb attack, announced by the command of the coalition supporting legitimacy in Yemen, was intercepted and destroyed by the coalition forces.

Al-Othaimeen stated, “The OIC condemns these criminal acts against civilians and civilian objects, holding fully accountable both the perpetrator, the terrorist Houthi militias, and their sponsors, who back them with money and arms.”

He further stressed, “The OIC continues to stand in solidarity with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in every measure it takes to ward off the danger of terror and to preserve its security and stability.”

