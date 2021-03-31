OIC Congratulates Egypt on Successful Refloating of Stranded Ship and on Return of Maritime Traffic to Normal in Suez Canal

- Home
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 31st March 2021 | 06:14 PM
Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31th March, 2021) Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Dr. Yousef A. Al-Othaimeen, congratulated the Arab Republic of Egypt on the success of its efforts to refloat the container ship stranded the Suez Canal.
Al-Othaimeen commended greatly the high efficiency of Egyptian officials, under the leadership of H.E. President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, in dealing with this incident; overcoming this crisis quickly and restoring maritime traffic in the Suez Canal to normal.
Al-Othaimeen affirmed the OIC’s constant support for the Arab Republic of Egypt to maintain smooth maritime traffic in the Suez Canal.