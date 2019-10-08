OIC Congratulates Tunisia on Successful Parliamentary Elections

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) issued a congratulatory message to the people of Tunisia on their successful parliamentary elections, which were held on Sunday 6 October 2019

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 08th October, 2019) The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) issued a congratulatory message to the people of Tunisia on their successful parliamentary elections, which were held on Sunday 6 October 2019.

Secretary General, Dr. Yousef A. Al Othaimeen,expressed his feelings of satisfaction and delight at the Tunisian electoral process. The Secretary General paid tribute to the Tunisian people for the high spirit of responsibility demonstrated during their parliamentary elections.

He further affirmed the OIC’s full support for the efforts geared toward the consolidation of democracy in the Republic of Tunisia, and wished the Tunisian Government and people continued success in their endeavors to build a better future for their country.

It is worth noting that the OIC Secretary General had dispatched a delegation led by Amb. Mahmoud Bin MahamedRaisi, Director of European Affairs and International Organizations, as fieldobservers for the said parliamentary elections, in response to an invitation received by the General Secretariat from the Independent Supreme Elections Authority (ISEA) in Tunisia.