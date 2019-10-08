UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

OIC Congratulates Tunisia On Successful Parliamentary Elections

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 08th October 2019 | 04:02 PM

OIC Congratulates Tunisia on Successful Parliamentary Elections

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) issued a congratulatory message to the people of Tunisia on their successful parliamentary elections, which were held on Sunday 6 October 2019

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 08th October, 2019) The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) issued a congratulatory message to the people of Tunisia on their successful parliamentary elections, which were held on Sunday 6 October 2019.

Secretary General, Dr. Yousef A. Al Othaimeen,expressed his feelings of satisfaction and delight at the Tunisian electoral process. The Secretary General paid tribute to the Tunisian people for the high spirit of responsibility demonstrated during their parliamentary elections.

He further affirmed the OIC’s full support for the efforts geared toward the consolidation of democracy in the Republic of Tunisia, and wished the Tunisian Government and people continued success in their endeavors to build a better future for their country.

It is worth noting that the OIC Secretary General had dispatched a delegation led by Amb. Mahmoud Bin MahamedRaisi, Director of European Affairs and International Organizations, as fieldobservers for the said parliamentary elections, in response to an invitation received by the General Secretariat from the Independent Supreme Elections Authority (ISEA) in Tunisia.

Related Topics

Democracy Tunisia October Sunday 2019 From Government

Recent Stories

Some Parameters May Change in Extended Russian Gas ..

52 seconds ago

China steel future close lower

53 seconds ago

Seminar on breast cancer awareness held

55 seconds ago

Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev order removal o ..

56 seconds ago

Pakistan Federation Baseball (PFB) seeks PSB help ..

58 seconds ago

Turkish Airstrikes Kill 9 Kurdish Militants in Nor ..

48 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.