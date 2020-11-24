UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

OIC Council Of Foreign Ministers To Hold 47th Session In Niamey, Niger

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Tue 24th November 2020 | 01:39 PM

OIC Council of Foreign Ministers to hold 47th Session in Niamey, Niger

The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) will hold the 47th session of the Council of Foreign Ministers in the capital of the Republic of Niger, Niamey, on 27 through 28 November 2020, on the theme “United against Terrorism for Peace and Development”

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th November, 2020) The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) will hold the 47th session of the Council of Foreign Ministers in the capital of the Republic of Niger, Niamey, on 27 through 28 November 2020, on the theme “United against Terrorism for Peace and Development”.
Placed on the agenda of this year’s CFM session, Secretary General Dr Yousef Al-Othaimeen explains, is a list of topics and issues of concern to the Muslim world.

In addition to the Palestinian cause, the fight against violence, extremism and terrorism, Islamophobia and religious defamation, the Council will discuss the situation of Muslim minorities and communities in non-member states, how to raise funds for the Rohingya case at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), as well as civilizational, cultural and religious dialogue promotion, and other matters that may come before the council.


The OIC foreign ministers will also discuss, over two days, political, humanitarian, economic, socio-cultural and other issues related to science and technology, the media and the implementation progress on the OIC plan of action 2025.
The other item on the agenda is a brainstorming session on “Security and Humanitarian Challenges Confronting African Sahel States Members of the OIC”.

Related Topics

World Technology Niamey Progress Niger May November 2020 Muslim Media Court OIC

Recent Stories

UAE, UK join hands to boost trade ties, export cre ..

34 minutes ago

KCR to run on Orangi route after December 15; Comm ..

26 minutes ago

Afghan Government Remains Committed to Peace Talks ..

26 minutes ago

French Interior Minister Expects Report on Migrant ..

27 minutes ago

India Successfully Test-Launches Enhanced BrahMos ..

27 minutes ago

New York City's first Black mayor dies aged 93: US ..

27 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.