- OIC Deeply Saddened over Deaths as Electoral Commission’s Vehicle Hit a Landmine in Niger
Umer Jamshaid 15 seconds ago Mon 22nd February 2021 | 06:21 PM
Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22th Feb, 2021) The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) expressed its deep sorrow at the killing of seven people and injury of three others when a vehicle belonging to the Republic of Niger’s electoral commission (CENI) struck a landmine on Sunday, 21 February 2021 in the Southwestern region during the country’s presidential election runoff.
The OIC Secretary General, Dr. Yousef A. Al-Othaimeen, extended sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims and to the government and people of Niger, wishing a speedy recovery for the injured.