OIC Delegation Concludes Mission To The Philippines

Tue 04th February 2020 | 05:11 PM

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2020) The Secretary General of Al-Othaimeen, dispatched a delegation from the General Secretariat to visit the Philippines over 27-30 January 2020. The purpose of the visit was to meet with government officials and representatives of Moro groups to take stock of current developments pertaining to the peace process in light of the forthcoming meeting of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) in Niamey, Niger, 3-4 April 2020.

In Manila, the OIC delegation met with HE Mr Carlito G. Galvez, Presidential Adviser on the Peace Process and held discussions with officials from several government agencies including the Department of Foreign Affairs, Department of Finance and the National Economic Development Authority among others. The discussions focused on the full implementation of the peace tracks and the establishment of the Bangsamoro Development Assistance Fund (BDAF) and the creation of the Tripartite Implementation Monitoring Committee (TIMC).

The OIC delegation also visited Davao and Cotabato Cities in the southern region of Mindanao. Meetings were held with leaders of the Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF), founding Chair Prof Nur Misuari and Yusop Jikiri and with Ahod Murad Ebrahim, the Interim Chief Minister of the newly established Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM), who is also Chair of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF). The OIC delegation attended a special session of the BARMM Cabinet and interacted with Members of Parliament from the Bangsamoro Transitional Authority.

During the visit to Mindanao, the OIC delegation stressed the need for unity and cooperation to realize the full implementation of all peace agreements. By bringing stakeholders closer together, the OIC maintains its commitment to a positive engagement in the Southern Philippines peace process with a view to achieving a just, inclusive, and comprehensive peace.

