OIC Delegation Conduct Field Assessment Of Humanitarian Needs Of Sudanese Refugees In Chad

Umer Jamshaid Published June 15, 2023 | 06:20 PM

As part of its working visit to assess the humanitarian needs of Sudanese refugees in Chad, the delegation of the OIC General Secretariat met with Mr. Ismail Gnamouta Djorbo, Governor of Sila, a Chadian region bordering Sudan and hosting the biggest number of refugees

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15 June, 2023) As part of its working visit to assess the humanitarian needs of Sudanese refugees in Chad, the delegation of the OIC General Secretariat met with Mr. Ismail Gnamouta Djorbo, Governor of Sila, a Chadian region bordering Sudan and hosting the biggest number of refugees. During the discussions, the Governor stressed on the continuous influxes of refugees arriving daily in Chad and called for stronger support to help the Government of Chad face the increasing needs of refugees.

The delegation also met with M. Ali Abdoulaye Idriss, Regional Delegate of the National Commission for the Hosting and the Reinsertion of Refugees and Repatriated. He briefed the delegation on the coordination role of the Commission with donor and humanitarian partners and provided information on the number of refugees and the situation of the camps.

Besides, the delegation took part in a briefing offered by the United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR). On this occasion, the UNHCR country Representative updated the participants on the statistics regarding the refugees, briefed partners on the state of the provision of the humanitarian assistance and the pending needs and shared information on the building of camps aimed at hosting thousands refugees to be relocated from temporary sites.

Besides the OIC, many Humanitarian Agencies including World Food Program (WFP), Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF), the French Red Cross and several international and national NGOs attended the briefing. They presented their contribution to the efforts made by partners to support refugees.

In addition to the meetings, the delegation visited Zaboud, where it witnessed the ongoing construction of a new camp meant to host 7,000 households equivalent to 35,000 refugees to be relocated from Ade village, and Ademour, a temporary host place for thousands refugees as well. In Ademour, the delegation discussed with groups of refugees and took stock of their living conditions.

