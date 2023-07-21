Open Menu

OIC Delegation Meets UN Chief To Press For Action Against Quran Burning

Sumaira FH Published July 21, 2023 | 07:38 PM

A delegation of OIC countries, including Pakistan, Thursday called on UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to apprise him of the intense feelings of anger in the Muslim world over the "vile" acts of desecration of the Holy Quran, most recently in Sweden

During the meeting, Pakistan's UN Ambassador Munir Akram, together with envoys of Egypt and Bangladesh as well as charg� affairs of Saudi Arabia and Mauritania, urged the UN chief to take action aimed at preventing such "abhorrent" acts.

Ambassador Akram conveyed to the Secretary General that the Parliament of Pakistan had recently adopted a resolution condemning the "despicable" act of desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden and handed over a copy of the Resolution, according to a press release issued by the Pakistan mission to the UN in New York.

The Pakistani envoy also underlined the need for those countries, in the light of the resolution recently adopted by the Human Rights Council on the issue, to outlaw deliberate acts of provocation such as the burning of the Holy Quran, which can lead to violence.

He also conveyed to the UN chief that the OIC would wish him to adopt a Plan of Action against Islamophobia.

The Secretary-General referred to the acts of desecration of the Holy Quran as both condemnable as well as "stupid". He agreed that the resolution adopted by the Human Rights Council should be implemented by all Members States.

"The Secretary-General expressed solidarity with the Muslim community, condemning acts of intolerance, violence and Islamophobia which exacerbate tensions and contribute to discrimination and radicalization," his spokesperson, Stephane Dujarric, said in a statement.

Later, the Ambassadorial Group also met the President of the Security Council for the month of July, Ambassador Barbara Woodward of the United Kingdom, to convey the OIC's concerns over this outrageous act.

The 15-member Council President was also requested to issue a statement condemning the recent acts of desecration of the Holy Quran.

