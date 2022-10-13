UrduPoint.com

OIC Delegation Participates In The Sixth CICA Summit

OIC Delegation Participates in the Sixth CICA Summit

Astana (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13 OCT, 2022) Following an official invitation addressed to the Secretary General of the OIC H.E. Hissein Brahim Taha, a delegation of the General Secretariat led by Ambassador Askar Mussinov, Assistant Secretary General participated in the sixth Summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA), on 12-13 October 2022 in Astana- Kazakhstan.
The Summit gathered heads of State and Government of member States as well as heads of regional and intergovernmental organizations.
A number of decisions including the transformation of the CICA Forum into a fully-fledged Organization, the CICA Plan of Action on the implementation of the UN Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy and the Chairmanship of the Forum for the next coming years, were adopted by the Heads of State and Government.


On the sidelines of the 6th CICA Summit, Assistant Secretary General Ambassador Askar Mussinov, held a meeting with Ambassador Kairat Sarybay, Executive Director of CICA.
The two sides appreciated shared values and principles of dialogue, cooperation and peaceful settlement of disputes by the OIC and CICA, and agreed to further explore ways to develop bilateral cooperation.

