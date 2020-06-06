OIC Delivers COVID-19 Medical Emergency Assistance to Afghanistan

In pursuance of multi-faceted emergency assistance mobilized by various organs and agencies of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), COVID-19 Pandemic related medical emergency assistance has been delivered to Afghan Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Public Health at Kabul International Airport

The aid parcels comprising disposable medical masks, specialized N95 hospital masks and protective clothing for quarantine personnel were handed over to Afghan authorities in presence of OIC Resident Representative in Kabul.

Meanwhile Islamic Solidarity Fund (ISF), a subsidiary OIC institution aimed at supporting the least developed Member States in their response to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, especially in the health sector, has also delivered a first tranche of emergency financial assistance to Afghanistan.