UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

OIC Delivers ISF Grant To The Gambia To Tackle COVID-19

Umer Jamshaid 35 seconds ago Thu 22nd October 2020 | 05:34 PM

OIC Delivers ISF Grant to the Gambia to Tackle COVID-19

In continuation of the efforts of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and its concerned organs to contain the adverse effects of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the Islamic Solidarity Fund (ISF), an OIC subsidiary organ, provided a financial grant to The Gambia

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2020) In continuation of the efforts of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and its concerned organs to contain the adverse effects of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the Islamic Solidarity Fund (ISF), an OIC subsidiary organ, provided a financial grant to The Gambia.


The grant was received by the Gambian Ambassador to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and the Permanent Representative of his country to the OIC, Ambassador Omar Gibril Sallah, in the presence of the OIC Secretary-General, H.E.

Dr. Yousef A. Al-Othaimeen, Executive Director of the ISF, Mr.

Ibrahim Al-Khuzaim, and OIC Assistant Secretary-General for Humanitarian, Cultural and Social Affairs, Ambassador Tariq Ali Bakheet.
This grant aims at strengthening the Gambia's capabilities, in addressing the Coronavirus pandemic, in the health sector.
The OIC Secretary-General praised the efforts of the President of the ISF Permanent Council and its Executive Director, noting that the ISF’s move to support Member States falls within the context of the OIC commitment to harness all its capabilities for the benefit of Member States in order to help them cope with this pandemic.

Related Topics

Saudi Arabia Gambia All Coronavirus OIC

Recent Stories

Dubai-Manila seat sale for as low as AED200 ahead ..

3 minutes ago

Banks brief PM as how can poor get loan easily to ..

4 minutes ago

Maryam Nawaz lambasts PTI govt over Karachi raid

20 minutes ago

Dubai Culture welcomes visitors to Al Fahidi Histo ..

35 minutes ago

Saad Hariri named new Lebanon PM, promises reform ..

4 minutes ago

American Airlines reports $2.4 bln loss in Q3

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.