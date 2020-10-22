OIC Delivers ISF Grant to the Gambia to Tackle COVID-19

In continuation of the efforts of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and its concerned organs to contain the adverse effects of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the Islamic Solidarity Fund (ISF), an OIC subsidiary organ, provided a financial grant to The Gambia

The grant was received by the Gambian Ambassador to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and the Permanent Representative of his country to the OIC, Ambassador Omar Gibril Sallah, in the presence of the OIC Secretary-General, H.E.

Dr. Yousef A. Al-Othaimeen, Executive Director of the ISF, Mr.

Ibrahim Al-Khuzaim, and OIC Assistant Secretary-General for Humanitarian, Cultural and Social Affairs, Ambassador Tariq Ali Bakheet.

This grant aims at strengthening the Gambia's capabilities, in addressing the Coronavirus pandemic, in the health sector.

The OIC Secretary-General praised the efforts of the President of the ISF Permanent Council and its Executive Director, noting that the ISF’s move to support Member States falls within the context of the OIC commitment to harness all its capabilities for the benefit of Member States in order to help them cope with this pandemic.