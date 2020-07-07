OIC, Denmark Discuss Ways to Boost Bilateral Relations

The Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Dr Yousef Al-Othaimeen, on 6 July 2020 held talks via videoconference with the Ambassador of Denmark to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Ole Emil Moesby

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 07th July, 2020) The Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Dr Yousef Al-Othaimeen, on 6 July 2020 held talks via videoconference with the Ambassador of Denmark to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Ole Emil Moesby.



Talks centered on the importance of cooperation between the OIC and the Kingdom of Denmark and ways to further boost it on various levels and in various spheres.

The two sides also discussed issues of mutual interest, most notably peace, security and humanitarian affairs, and the OIC response efforts to COVID-19.

Dr Al-Othaimeen and Ambassador Moesby also discussed subjects related to promoting dialogue among followers of different religions and cultures, peaceful coexistence and human rights, and agreed on ways to enhance mechanisms for OIC-Denmark dialogue.