OIC Dismisses Decision Of Moldova To Relocate Embassy As Illegal

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) expressed its rejection and condemnation of the decision of the Republic of Moldova to relocate its embassy to the occupied city of Al-Quds (Jerusalem)

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th June, 2019) The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) expressed its rejection and condemnation of the decision of the Republic of Moldova to relocate its embassy to the occupied city of Al-Quds (Jerusalem).

The OIC asserted that this illegal step violates theresolutions of the UN Security Council, particularly Resolution No.

478, and the UN General Assembly on Al-Quds that have rejected any measure that would prejudice the historical, legal and political status of the occupied city of Al-Quds.

The OIC General Secretariat called on the Government of Moldova to reverse its decision and observe its legal and political obligations under the international law and the resolutions of international legitimacy.

It also called upon Moldova to adopt such positions that support the chances of achieving peace based on the vision of the two-state solution and promote security and stability in the region and the world.