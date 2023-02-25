UrduPoint.com

OIC Dispatches A Mission To Nigeria To Observe Presidential And National Assembly Elections

Umer Jamshaid Published February 25, 2023 | 01:45 PM

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 25th, 2023) The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) dispatched an election observer mission to observe the Presidential and National Assembly elections in the Federal Republic of Nigeria, scheduled for Saturday 25 February 2023.

The OIC observer mission led by Ambassador Ahmed Sareer met with H.E. Mr Mahmoud Yakubu, Chairperson and senior members of the Independent National Election Commission (INEC) and conveyed the greetings of OIC Secretary General, H. E. Mr Hissein Brahim Taha, and his wishes for the success of the election process.

The delegation also expressed the OIC’s readiness to support the commitment of the people of Nigeria to consolidate democracy and socio-economic development in their country.

The OIC delegation also took part in the briefing given by INEC on 24 February 2023 to media, international observers and other stakeholders. At the briefing session, INEC Chairperson and Head of the Police provided information on state of preparations for smooth conduct of elections and security arrangements during the electoral process.

