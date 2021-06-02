OIC Donates Funds for Health, Social and Development Projects in Palestine

The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has streamlined its financial assistance delivery process for health, social, development and educational projects in Palestine

Secretary General Dr Yousef Al-Othaimeen stated that these relief funds to the State of Palestine reflect the attention the OIC, represented by the Islamic Solidarity Fund (a subsidiary organ), gives to most needy and vulnerable communities across the Member States.

He affirmed that the Organization delivers unflagging assistance and support services for effective emergency response to populations, universities, centers and associations, hospitals and schools within the Member States.

While commending the Fund’s response to the immediate needs of the Member States in need for humanitarian, educational, health and social support, Dr Al-Othaimeen appealed to the well-to-do Member States to contribute funds for the OIC to ensure implementation of related activities.