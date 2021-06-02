UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

OIC Donates Funds For Health, Social And Development Projects In Palestine

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 02nd June 2021 | 12:01 PM

OIC Donates Funds for Health, Social and Development Projects in Palestine

The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has streamlined its financial assistance delivery process for health, social, development and educational projects in Palestine

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd April, 2021) The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has streamlined its financial assistance delivery process for health, social, development and educational projects in Palestine.

Secretary General Dr Yousef Al-Othaimeen stated that these relief funds to the State of Palestine reflect the attention the OIC, represented by the Islamic Solidarity Fund (a subsidiary organ), gives to most needy and vulnerable communities across the Member States.

He affirmed that the Organization delivers unflagging assistance and support services for effective emergency response to populations, universities, centers and associations, hospitals and schools within the Member States.

While commending the Fund’s response to the immediate needs of the Member States in need for humanitarian, educational, health and social support, Dr Al-Othaimeen appealed to the well-to-do Member States to contribute funds for the OIC to ensure implementation of related activities.

Related Topics

Palestine OIC

Recent Stories

‘An end to fear and censorship’: HRCP launches ..

1 minute ago

Al-Othaimeen Receives Guinea’s Permanent Represe ..

2 minutes ago

Capital police establishes 'anti-land grabbing res ..

25 minutes ago

Tajik President arrives in Islamabad today

37 minutes ago

India reports 132,788 new COVID-19 infections, 3,2 ..

1 hour ago

Local Press: Another major step by UAE towards cle ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.