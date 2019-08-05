OIC Expresses Concern about the Deteriorating Situation in Jammu and Kashmir

The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) is deeply concerned about the deteriorating situation in the Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir including reports of deployment of additional paramilitary forces and use of banned cluster munition by the Indian forces to target civilians

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2019) The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) is deeply concerned about the deteriorating situation in the Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir including reports of deployment of additional paramilitary forces and use of banned cluster munition by the Indian forces to target civilians.

The General Secretariat is saddened to learn about the civilian casualties resulting from ceasefire violations carried out by Indian forces across the Line of Control and expresses solidarity with the people of Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The OIC reiterates its call upon the international community to rise up to its responsibility for the peaceful resolution of Jammu and Kashmir dispute through the democratic method of a free and impartial plebiscite in accordance with relevant UN Security Council resolutions and aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.