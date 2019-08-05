UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

OIC Expresses Concern About The Deteriorating Situation In Jammu And Kashmir

Umer Jamshaid 14 seconds ago Mon 05th August 2019 | 05:36 PM

OIC Expresses Concern about the Deteriorating Situation in Jammu and Kashmir

The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) is deeply concerned about the deteriorating situation in the Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir including reports of deployment of additional paramilitary forces and use of banned cluster munition by the Indian forces to target civilians

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2019) The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) is deeply concerned about the deteriorating situation in the Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir including reports of deployment of additional paramilitary forces and use of banned cluster munition by the Indian forces to target civilians.

The General Secretariat is saddened to learn about the civilian casualties resulting from ceasefire violations carried out by Indian forces across the Line of Control and expresses solidarity with the people of Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The OIC reiterates its call upon the international community to rise up to its responsibility for the peaceful resolution of Jammu and Kashmir dispute through the democratic method of a free and impartial plebiscite in accordance with relevant UN Security Council resolutions and aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Related Topics

India Resolution United Nations Jammu From

Recent Stories

OIC Welcomes Constitutional Declaration Signed in ..

8 seconds ago

Visit of Honourable Minister IPC/ Sports, Dr. Fehm ..

11 seconds ago

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler pardons 208 inmates

6 minutes ago

Executive Secretary of UNCCD admires Malik Amin As ..

10 minutes ago

China foreign service trade up 2.6 pct in H1

11 minutes ago

Students stage protest against Dera board

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.