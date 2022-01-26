OIC Expresses Concern over Recent Developments in Burkina Faso

The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) is following closely the recent developments in Burkina Faso and, in that regard, expresses its concern at reports of gunfire in some military camps in the country on Sunday 23 January 2022

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th January, 2022) The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) is following closely the recent developments in Burkina Faso and, in that regard, expresses its concern at reports of gunfire in some military camps in the country on Sunday 23 January 2022.

The General Secretariat called for calm and appealed to the Burkinabe military to prioritize the spirit of dialogue and responsibility to resolve any problem.

The OIC supports the Government and people of Burkina Faso in their efforts towards security and stability in Burkina Faso.