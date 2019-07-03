OIC Expresses Concern over rising Hate Speech in Sri Lanka

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has been monitoring closely the situation of Muslims in Sri Lanka and remains concerned about the rise in incidents of intimidation, anti-Muslim rhetoric and hate speech promulgated by certain groups in the country

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2019) The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has been monitoring closely the situation of Muslims in Sri Lanka and remains concerned about the rise in incidents of intimidation, anti-Muslim rhetoric and hate speech promulgated by certain groups in the country.

In line with the Final Communique of the 14th Islamic Summit Conference of OIC Heads of State, which took place in Makkah on 31 May 2019, the OIC reiterates the call on the authorities in Sri Lanka to counter firmly the spread of rhetoric of hatred and intolerance, while ensuring the security and safety of the Muslim community in that country.

Muslims represent an important and active community, which contributes positively to the cultural and economic life of Sri Lanka as a whole.

The OIC reiterates its firm stance against terrorism and extremism in all its forms and manifestations, noting that terrorism has no religion and that no community should be held responsible for the actions of extremists.

The OIC appreciates the recent efforts by the President and the Prime Minister of Sri Lanka to meet with the Ambassadors of OIC countries in Colombo. The Organization encourages all political leaders in Sri Lanka to take proactive measures to promote dialogue, peace and harmony among all communities and prevent the stigmatization or marginalization of people based on ethnicity or religion.