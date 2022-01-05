UrduPoint.com

OIC Expresses Concerned Over The Critical Health Condition Of Palestinian Prisoner On Hunger Strike Hisham Abu Hawash

January 05, 2022

OIC Expresses Concerned over the Critical Health Condition of Palestinian Prisoner on Hunger Strike Hisham Abu Hawash

The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) expressed grave concern over the critical health situation of the Palestinian prisoner Hisham Abu Hawash, who is on an open hunger strike for the 141st day in protest against his detention without trial in the Israeli occupation jails

In a statement, Secretary General Mr Hissein Brahim Taha said the OIC stands in support of Palestinian prisoners and will continue to channel their voice and convey their ordeal to the world at large.

He also called on international human rights institutions to immediately interfere to secure the release of Hisham Abu Hawash and all other Palestinian prisoners held without trial or charge, and to pressurize Israel, the occupation force, to honor its obligations under the international human rights law, international humanitarian instruments and relevant Geneva conventions on Palestinian prisoners and detainees in occupation prisons.

