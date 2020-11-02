UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

OIC Expresses Solidarity With Turkey Over Izmir's Earthquake

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 02nd November 2020 | 11:55 AM

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2020) The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) expressed its grief at the death and injury of dozens in Izmir, Republic of Turkey, due to the earthquake that struck the Aegean Sea in western Turkey.

The General Secretariat prayed to Allah Almighty to shower his mercy on the dead and to grant the injured a speedy recovery.

