Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2020) The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) expressed its grief at the death and injury of dozens in Izmir, Republic of Turkey, due to the earthquake that struck the Aegean Sea in western Turkey.

The General Secretariat prayed to Allah Almighty to shower his mercy on the dead and to grant the injured a speedy recovery.