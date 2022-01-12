UrduPoint.com

OIC Following Developments In Mali With Concern After ECOWAS Summit

January 12, 2022

The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) is following with concern the latest developments in the Republic of Mali, after the extraordinary ECOWAS Summit held on 9 January 2022

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th January, 2022) The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) is following with concern the latest developments in the Republic of Mali, after the extraordinary ECOWAS Summit held on 9 January 2022.

The General Secretariat urges all relevant parties to spare no effort in reaching an agreement towards peaceful return to democratic system in Mali.

The OIC expresses its readiness to support all efforts aimed at resolving this crisis in order to safeguard the peace and stability of the Republic of Mali and the higher interests of its people.

The OIC General Secretariat also applauds ECOWAS efforts to preserve peace, security, and stability in the region.

