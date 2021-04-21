OIC Follows with Utmost Concern Recent Developments in Chad

The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) is following with utmost concern the recent developments in the Republic of Chad

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21th April, 2021) The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) is following with utmost concern the recent developments in the Republic of Chad.

Secretary-General Dr Yousef A. Al-Othaimeen extended his heartfelt condolences and deepest sympathy to the bereaved people of Chad over the death of late President Idriss Déby Itno.

Dr Al-Othaimeen stressed the need to preserve the security, stability and territorial integrity of the Republic of Chad, calling on all political actors in the country to engage in calm, peaceful dialogue to overcome the difficulties their country is facing.

He also said that the “OIC stands in solidarity with the Republic of Chad and its people at this critical time in their history.”