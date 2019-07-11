OIC: Fresh Aid Within Developmental Program For Member States

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has approved the allocation, through the Islamic Solidarity Fund (ISF), of new financial assistance for development and education to a number of its Member States as well as for certain Muslim Communities in non-OIC Member States as part of its ongoing programs around the world

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2019) The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has approved the allocation, through the Islamic Solidarity Fund (ISF), of new financial assistance for development and education to a number of its Member States as well as for certain Muslim Communities in non-OIC Member States as part of its ongoing programs around the world.

The new batch of assistance includes support for the Islamic University in Niger, the Solidarity Society for Charitable Action in Thailand, the Islamic Federation in Gambia, President Mahmoud Abbas Institution, Haj Nejib Educational Centre in Seri Lanka, King Faisal University in Tchad, the Muslim Relief Society in Uganda, Ibn Saud Educational Islamic Centre in Uganda, the Solidarity Hospital in Senegal, Indar Society in Senegal, AlQuds Smile Society in Palestine and the Arakan Union of the Rohingya in Bangladesh and Malaysia.

The OIC Secretary General, Dr. Yousef Bin Ahmed AlOthaimeen, declared in a statement made on July 11th, 2019, that these assistance grants underscore the OIC’s solidarity with its Member States and its supportive stand in favor of the Muslim communities around the world in pursuance of the noble mission it has been entrusted with.

The OIC has earlier expressed its appreciation to the headquarter state, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, chairman of the current summit conference, for its generous contribution of 9 Million US Dollars to the Islamic Solidarity Fund’s budget to help it carry through its charitable programs for the benefit of Muslim peoples.

The ISF’s fundamental vision is geared towards the uplift of the dignity and intellectual level of the Muslim peoples around the world and to extend material support to the Muslim countries to prop them up socially and culturally. The ISF also extends humanitarian emergency relief to Islamic states and Muslim minorities that may meet with natural disasters or crises.