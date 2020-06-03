UrduPoint.com
OIC General Secretariat And WHO Review Global Health Matters

Umer Jamshaid 40 seconds ago Wed 03rd June 2020 | 11:37 AM

OIC General Secretariat and WHO Review Global Health Matters

The General Secretariat of the Organization of the Islamic Cooperation (OIC), and the World Health Organization (WHO) held a videoconference to review the impact of Covid-19 pandemic on regional and global health, particularly the challenges faced by the OIC countries

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2020) The General Secretariat of the Organization of the Islamic Cooperation (OIC), and the World Health Organization (WHO) held a videoconference to review the impact of Covid-19 pandemic on regional and global health, particularly the challenges faced by the OIC countries. H.E. Askar Mussinov, Assistant Secretary General for Science & Technology represented the OIC General Secretariat while H.E. Dr. Ahmed Al-Mandhari, Director of WHO Eastern Mediterranean Regional Office, represented WHO.

In his remarks, Dr. Al-Madhari appreciated the existing cooperation between WHO and the OIC for helping the OIC Member States on health related issues. He emphasized that COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need of further strengthening the linkages between the two Organizations to meet the challenges posed by the pandemic. He expressed WHO’s readiness and commitment to working more closely with the OIC General Secretariat to ensure healthy lives and promote well-being for all.

On his part, Ambassador Askar Mussinov appreciated the role played by WHO in the face of unprecedented challenges posed by COVID-19. Amb. Mussinov outlined the efforts made by the OIC General Secretariat and relevant OIC institutions to help the Member States in their fight against facing COVID-19. He also briefed about the recommendations made by the extraordinary meetings of OIC Steering Committee on Health held on 09April 2020 and the OIC Executive Committee Meeting at the level of Foreign Ministers held on 22 April 2020.

The two sides discussed potential areas of cooperation and reiterated their commitment to continue working closely by establishing a joint Working Committee to identify ways of achieving increased cooperation between the two Organizations.

