OIC General Secretariat Calls for Continuing Negotiations on Renaissance Dam

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st April, 2021) The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) follows with great attention the ongoing regional and international efforts to resolve the issue of the Ethiopian Renaissance Dam.

The General Secretariat emphasizes the need to preserve the water security of the Arab Republic of Egypt and the Republic of the Sudan and calls for continuing negotiations towards a comprehensive agreement that preserves the rights and interests of the Arab Republic of Egypt, the Republic of the Sudan and Ethiopia.