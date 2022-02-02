UrduPoint.com

OIC General Secretariat Calls For Immediate Cessation Of Military Clashes In Guinea-Bissau

Umer Jamshaid Published February 02, 2022 | 02:50 PM

OIC General Secretariat Calls for Immediate Cessation of Military Clashes in Guinea-Bissau

The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) is following with concern the evolution of the situation in Guinea-Bissau, and calls for immediate cessation of violent military hostilities that erupted on Tuesday, February 1, in Bissau

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 02nd February, 2022) The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) is following with concern the evolution of the situation in Guinea-Bissau, and calls for immediate cessation of violent military hostilities that erupted on Tuesday, February 1, in Bissau.

The OIC calls on Bissau-Guinean armed forces to exercise restraint, show respect for the laws of the country and exhibit professionalism in the conduct of their operations for peace, security and stability to prevail in Guinea-Bissau.

The General Secretariat of the OIC also calls for safety and protection of the President of the Republic, Mr Umaro Sissoco Embalo, and all his assistants, and for respect for the constitutional order in the country.

