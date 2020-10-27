OIC General Secretariat Calls for Shunning Violence, Urging Dialogue as Way Forward Towards Peace and Reconciliation in Afghanistan

The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has reiterated its call upon all parties in Afghanistan to concentrate their efforts on achieving success in the ongoing inter-Afghan peace talks

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020) The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has reiterated its call upon all parties in Afghanistan to concentrate their efforts on achieving success in the ongoing inter-Afghan peace talks.

Deploring the recent surge in violence in Afghanistan that has caused many casualties including women and children, the General Secretariat urged all stakeholders to reduce violence, declare an immediate ceasefire and resort to dialogue as the only way forward towards reaching comprehensive reconciliation and lasting peace in Afghanistan.

The OIC Secretary General, Dr.

Yousef A. Al Othaimeen, recalled the OIC’s initiatives and efforts towards reconciliation and lasting peace within the framework of the Afghan-owned, Afghan-led peace process. He referred to the resolutions adopted by the Islamic Summits and Council of Foreign Ministers, stressing the importance of the Makkah Declaration adopted in 2018 by the International Ulema Conference for Peace and Security in Afghanistan, which calls for dialogue, reconciliation, and tolerance based on the noble values of Islam in fulfilling the aspirations of the Afghan people for peace, security and development.