OIC General Secretariat Condemns Armed Attack On Soldiers In Burkina Faso

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 07th July 2020 | 06:38 PM

OIC General Secretariat Condemns Armed Attack on Soldiers in Burkina Faso

The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) roundly condemned the armed attack that targeted the Central-North of Burkina Faso, leaving dozens of civilians and military personnel dead and many others wounded

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2020) The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) roundly condemned the armed attack that targeted the Central-North of Burkina Faso, leaving dozens of civilians and military personnel dead and many others wounded.


The General Secretariat extended its deepest sympathies and condolences to the families of those killed, to the government and to the people of Burkina Faso, wishing a speedy recovery to the injured.
Moreover, the General Secretariat reiterated its strong condemnation and rejection of violence, reaffirming its commitment to stand in support of and solidarity with the Burkinabe government.

