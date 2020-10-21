UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

OIC General Secretariat Condemns Attack In Ghor Province

Umer Jamshaid 10 seconds ago Wed 21st October 2020 | 03:46 PM

OIC General Secretariat condemns attack in Ghor province

The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has strongly condemned the car-bomb attack in Ghor, which killed and wounded dozens of civilians

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st October, 2020) The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has strongly condemned the car-bomb attack in Ghor, which killed and wounded dozens of civilians.

The General Secretariat deplores the continuing attacks and high level of violence in Hilmand, Ghor and other provinces of Afghanistan, which could undermine the inter-Afghan peace talks.

The OIC Secretary General, Dr. Yousef Al-Othaimeen, expressed his sincere condolences to the families of the victims and the government and people of Afghanistan, wishing the wounded speedy recovery.

He urged all stakeholders to effectively reduce violence with immediate effect.
The Secretary General reiterated OIC’s strong support for the Afghan peace process as reaffirmed by the resolutions and declarations adopted at the 14th OIC Summit held in Makkah on 31 May 2019 and at the International Ulema Conference on Peace and Security in Afghanistan held in Makkah on 11 July 2018.

Related Topics

Attack Afghanistan Makkah May July 2018 2019 All Government OIC

Recent Stories

Dubai Sports Council and UEFA’s Director of Nati ..

2 seconds ago

Google study outlines challenges of onboarding for ..

6 minutes ago

OIC Welcomes US Administration’s Decision to Rem ..

6 minutes ago

Pakistan demands UK govt to deport Nawaz Sharif to ..

7 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler opens Al Subaihiya Suburb Council in ..

17 minutes ago

Shahbaz Gill unveils govt’s last three-month per ..

26 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.