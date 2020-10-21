OIC General Secretariat condemns attack in Ghor province

The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has strongly condemned the car-bomb attack in Ghor, which killed and wounded dozens of civilians

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st October, 2020) The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has strongly condemned the car-bomb attack in Ghor, which killed and wounded dozens of civilians.

The General Secretariat deplores the continuing attacks and high level of violence in Hilmand, Ghor and other provinces of Afghanistan, which could undermine the inter-Afghan peace talks.

The OIC Secretary General, Dr. Yousef Al-Othaimeen, expressed his sincere condolences to the families of the victims and the government and people of Afghanistan, wishing the wounded speedy recovery.

He urged all stakeholders to effectively reduce violence with immediate effect.

The Secretary General reiterated OIC’s strong support for the Afghan peace process as reaffirmed by the resolutions and declarations adopted at the 14th OIC Summit held in Makkah on 31 May 2019 and at the International Ulema Conference on Peace and Security in Afghanistan held in Makkah on 11 July 2018.