OIC General Secretariat Condemns Attack On Army Patrol In Burkina Faso

Tue 10th August 2021 | 04:16 PM

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2021) The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) expressed strong condemnation for the attack by armed men against an army patrol in northwest Burkina Faso.

OIC Secretary General Dr Yousef A.

Al-Othaimeen expressed deep condolences and sympathy to the families of the fallen soldiers and to the Government and people of Burkina Faso and wished the injured a quick recovery.

The General Secretariat renewed the constant position of the OIC against all forms of terrorism and extremism.

